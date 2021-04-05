Sharad Kelkar Brings 'too Much Hotness' In Frame With Wife Keerti And Rubina Dilaik

Indian actor Sharad Kelkar recently shared a picture with his wife Keerti and Rubina Dilaik from a recent vacation. The actor was seen posing with his wife and Rubina on a pool-side couch. While Keerti was lying on Sharad, Rubina sat on the backrest of the couch.

Sharad Kelkar poses with Keerti and Rubina

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar went on a vacation with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Rahuol Lohani, Meghna Chitalia, and Neha Punjabi. Sharad recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of him with his wife and actor Keerti Kelkar and Rubina Dilaik from their vacation. The actor captioned the photo as 'Too much hotness in a single pic. Isn't it?' and then tagged Keerti and Rubina.

Fans and friends of the actor have been commenting on the photo ever since he posted it. Archana Pania Sharma commented with 'Ohho boss aaadmiiiðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥' on the photo. One of the fans wrote 'That's why there is a pool ðŸŠbehind for balancing the hotnessðŸ”¥.' Another Instagram user wrote 'Hotness Overload'. Several fans also complimented the three for their bonding with each other. The user commented on Sharad, Keerti, and Rubina Dilaik's photo with 'U guys r best â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ best trioðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ maine aaj tk kisi celebrity ki itni achi bonding nhi dekhi h... Not only u three ...but also u all guys ...dil ke rishte â¤ï¸ no show off like other .... Love u all ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸'.

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar enjoying their vacation

Indian actor Keerti Kelkar recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband. The two were on a weekend vacation with their friends. In the caption, Keerti wrote 'Know what's in the menu? Me - n - uðŸ˜'. She then tagged Sharad in the caption. Keerti Kelkar shared some more pictures from the vacation on her Instagram.

Sharad Kelkar's Sunday mood

The Tanhaji actor recently took to his Instagram to share a slow-motion video of himself on a boat. The actor walked on the song Brown Munde in the video. In the caption, Sharad wrote 'Sundaying!' and added several hashtags including '#sunday', '#morning', '#vibes', '#mood', '#brownmunde', and '#reels'.

Promo Image Source: Sharad Kelkar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.