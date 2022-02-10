'Shark Tank India': See Amul's Latest Topical Featuring Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar

Shark Tank India completed its first season last week and received widespread popularity during its run on Sony TV. The show gave an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. As the season came to an end, Shark Tank India became quite popular amongst netizens and several of the one-liners of the show spawned hilarious memes. Amul celebrated the success of the show as they shared an animated doodle of Sharks Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover.

Amul celebrates the success of Shark Tank India with a new Amul Topical poster

Amul celebrated the success of the reality show Shark Tank India in their new Amul Topical poster. The leading dairy company re-created a scene from the show featuring Sharks Namita Thapar and Ashneer Grover. As they shared the poster, the company wrote, "#Amul Topical: Popular Indian business reality television series, Shark Tank!" Their poster read, "Yeh sabko digest hota. Amul 100% equity on taste."

Shark Tank India is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The show received 62,000 aspirants from India, out of which 198 businesses were selected to pitch their ideas to the “sharks”. Out of 198 investment pitches at the reality TV show, 67 businesses got deals this season. The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television and premiered on December 20, 2021. A special episode of Shark Tank India named 'Gateway To The Shark Tank' will be streaming on 11th February at 9 PM on SonyLIV where the 'Home Sharks' will be presenting their ideas.

The Sharks for the season were Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt. These self-made multi-millionaires judge the business concepts and products pitched and then decide whether to invest their own money to help market and mentor each contestant.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover