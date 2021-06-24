'Shark Tank India' To Air On Sony TV; Here's How You Can Register For The Show

The American Television show Shark Tank has become extremely popular because of the innovative ideas on the show. The show is now making its foray into India. Sony TV has purchased the rights to Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the reality show. They even shared the first promo video on their social media handle. Here's everything you need to know about the show and how to register for Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank to air in India

The makers took to their social media handles to announce how to register for the Indian version of Shark Tank. They haven't yet revealed the Shark Tank India release date. In the video, the elders, family members, and friends of a contestant are seen demotivating him about starting a new business. However, he mentions that he would want experts to review his business idea.

The caption read, "Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge.." Throughout the show, numerous entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to investors known as "sharks", who then select whether or not to invest in a particular business.

Here's how to register for Shark Tank India. Entrepreneurs interested in participating in Shark Tank India should download or update the SonyLIV app. To register, fill out the form and follow the instructions.

World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein!

Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge.. pic.twitter.com/i9DukFw0L1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 22, 2021

What is Shark Tank?

Shark Tank, the American adaptation of Dragons' Den, debuted on ABC in 2009. Throughout the show, most of the investors, or sharks, do their utmost to discover flaws in an entrepreneur's business plan. While investors are compensated to listen to and evaluate business concepts, they must also spend their own money in the company.

Among the long-serving judges are entrepreneurs Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, who previously appeared on the Canadian version of Dragons' Den. Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John are among the other judges/entrepreneurs. The first few seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix. The show was recently renewed for its 13th season which aired on May 13, 2021.

Image: Still from Shark Tank India promo video

