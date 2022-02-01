Shark Tank India To End Soon: From Sharks To Episodes, Everything About Finale Week

'Shark Tank India' recently began in the country and has become the talk of the town ever since. The show is judged by seven 'sharks', and the Shark Tank India judges are Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. The show is set to end soon and the viewers will witness all 7 sharks together in the tank.

As Shark Tank India will end soon on a high note, the show celebrated entrepreneurship by giving life-changing opportunities to the budding entrepreneurs. The Sharks 'den', which has seen many entrepreneurial dreams turn into reality, is all set for its final leg. Color Me Mad, Tweak Labs, Nomad Food Project, Twee in One, On2Cook Limited, and Jain Shikanji are some of the pitches to watch out that will surely win hearts, investments, and guidance from the Sharks.

Sony TV drops a press conference video with 7 Sharks

Taking to its Instagram handle, Sony TV Official dropped a press conference video with 7 Sharks, where all are seen answering some questions to Ranvijay Singh. Sony TV captioned it, "As the season 1 of Shark Tank India reaches its final leg, catch 7 Sharks live as they talk about their experiences, impact the show has created in the premiere season itself, how it has empowered many entrepreneurs across India & made business a dinner table conversation and much more."

Sharks talk about the upcoming their experience

Speaking about the finale week, Namita Thapar, also known as PHAR-MA, who is an Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has been impressed by the kind of pitchers in the show. She said that it has been a phenomenal experience as they believed in the cause.

Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com – People Group) said that Shark Tank had a huge impact given the social media attention it got. After KBC, the one intelligent show is Shark Tank which has the potential to change the mindset of people.

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt) also echoed his co-shark’s sentiments and said that when Shark Tank India began, start-ups were not dinner table conversations. But now, even his father has started behaving like a shark where he is interested if someone talks to him about a new business idea.