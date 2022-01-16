Shark Tank India: Who Are The 7 Judges Of The Business Reality Show? Details Here

Amid the presence of music, comedy, dance and talent reality shows, there is a new entrant on the Indian TV screens, a business and investment-related show, Shark Tank India. Adapted from an American reality show of the same name, which has run for 13 seasons, the format revolves around aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas, and established names of the business world assessing their ideas.

The established entrepreneurs are known as 'Sharks' on the show. And the reality show consists of 7 such Sharks, who have established themselves in various industries, be it electronics, cosmetics or other lifestyle and digital products. Here are the 7 judges or 'Sharks' on the reality show:

Shark Tank India: Who are the 7 judges on the business reality show?

Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, a fintech company offering loans to small merchants, kirana shops as well as payments using QR codes, UPI and their POS swipe platform. He founded the company in 2018.

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, an electronics company. The company was launched by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in 2016. The products under their brand include headphones, speakers and other audio-based devices.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and associated with the People Group for 25 years. Shaadi.com is an online matrimonial service that was launched in 1997 and some of the other platforms that the company founded are Makaan.com, a real estate platform, and Mauj Mobile, a mobile content platform for apps and other services.

He has also invested in Bollywood films like Flavors and 99.

Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of MamaEarth. She founded the company in 2016 and it sells natural hair care, body care skin care, baby care products. It is considered one of the fastest-growing and top brands in its category.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, based in Pune. She had joined the company as a CFO after a 6-year stint with an American company. She manages the India operations of the pharma company.

Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal is the Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, an eyewear seller, that created a storm in the online space, before also venturing into the offline space. It now has stores in 70 cities of the country. He had founded the company with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi in 2010.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics. She has been associated with the company since July 2015 and co-founded it along with Kaushik Mukherjee. It is considered one of the major Indian brands in the cosmetic industry, competing with the more established foreign names.

She had co-founded an online beauty subscription platform, Fab Bag, in 2012 as well .