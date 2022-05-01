Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Looks Unrecognizable In New Pic; See Hilarious Reactions

Anupam Mittal has been regarded as one of the prominent entrepreneurs of India whose contributions to the country's business sector over the past two decades have been lauded by many. The entrepreneur also tried his mettle in the entertainment industry after featuring as one of the judges and investors on the show Shark Tank India.

The founder of Shaadi.com rose to popularity in the show, owing to his baritone voice, which was often mimicked by his fellow judge Vineeta Singh. Another factor that was constant for Anupam Mittal was him always sporting a stubble in the show, however, not any more as he recently got a shave done and looked almost unrecognisable. He sparked fun-filled reactions galore, including from his wife, actor-model Aanchal Kumar.

Anupam Mittal flaunts clean-shaven look; sparks hilarious reaction from wife

Anupam donned a floral print shirt and flaunted his clean-shaven look in his latest Instagram post. The entrepreneur termed his new look as 'something exciting' that was coming soon. In the caption of the post, Mittal posed a question for his followers on his new look, asking ''Whatcha think?''

Anupam further added that his daughter had not seen him clean-shaven ever till now and quipped that he hoped she would recognise him in his new look.

The best reaction that Mittal's new look garnered was from his wife, Aanchal Kumar, who jokingly asked him to send her husband back.

There were other fun reactions as well. One netizen, taking to the comments section, called him a 'young boy', whereas another asked if someone had lost their child, while another user quipped that Mittal never informed about having a son too.

One took note of the Shaadi.com founder's glasses and asked if he had bought a stake in Lenskart, whose founder and CEO Peyush Bansal was his co-judge on Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India gears up for season 2

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if Anupam Mittal would sport a different look in the second season of the show. He had invested Rs 5.40 crore in various business ideas, which included 24 companies led by young entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, couples and families in the first season.

It has been announed by the makers that the work on the second instalment of Shark Tank India has started. The makers have also launched the registration for entrepreneurs to be able to pitch their business ideas to the 'sharks.'