'Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Hints At Something 'new' As He Meets Rannvijay Singha

Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover, who recently grabbed attention for his revelations about the alleged Rs 10 crore table has hit the headlines once again. On Thursday, March 31, the former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe reunited with host Rannvijay Singha. Ashneer Grover also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of their cordial meet and greet session.

Ashneer Grover meets Rannvijay Singha

In a series of photos, Ashneer can be seen sharing an infectious smile as he smiles alongside Singha. Going by the post, it seems that the duo had a gala time post meeting each other after a long time. However, what stole the attention was Grover's quirky caption.

It seems that the two have collaborated on a 'new and different' project. Talking about the same, he wrote, "Great to catch up @rannvijaysingha as always. Super cool of you to come over and lounge casually at home ! Here’s to doing new and different things now." It is important to note, that this 'new and different' thing wasn't specified by both Grover and Singha. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans began speculating about what was cooking between the two. While a few said that Ashneer Grover might judge the upcoming season of Roadies, on the other hand, a slew of users flooded the caption with Grover's iconic tagline 'Ye Sab Doglapan Hai'. Amid this, many also wondered what was cooking between the two. "Kya kar rahe ho (what are you doing," they asked. Check out the comments below:

This comes just days after Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta poked fun at Ashneer Grover's infamous and expensive table during their recent meeting. It is speculated that a table at Ashneer Grover's residence costs a whopping Rs 10 crore. When Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta reunited with Ashneer Grover, they did not miss the chance to poke fun at the staggering cost of the furniture. While thanking his co-judges, Ashneer Grover wrote, "Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left". Take a look at the photo below:

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover