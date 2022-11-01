Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover who was one of the judges on Shark Tank India, recently surprised fans after he shared a new update on his ongoing weight loss journey. Ashneer had previously shared that he had lost a decent amount of weight in June, and in a recent Instagram post, he revealed that he has now lost approximately 10 kgs.

Ashneer Grover shares body transformation picture

The businessman shared his then and now body transformation pictures that left his fans amazed. They lauded his discipline which apparently led to his massive change. In his caption, he credited ‘discipline and zidd (stubbornness)’ for his body transformation. The picture showed a leaner Ashneer posing casually in a black T-shirt and brown pants. He had joked in an earlier interaction that the only downside to fame is that he now has to check his weight.

Reacting to his post, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who had previously parodied Ashneer, commented, “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” This is a reference to a comment made by Ashneer on the show. Earlier, the ex-Bharat Pay MD had credited his weight loss to eating healthy and walking miles.'

Ashneer became a household name through the first season of Shark Tank India where he co-judged the show with Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, BoAt’s Aman Gupta, Sugar Cosmetics’ Vinita Singh, MamaEarth’s Ghazal Alagh, Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar.

Founder and ex-Managing Director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover had previously stirred controversy for calling employees 'daily wagers in the guise of salaried folk'. This controversy erupted when EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti shared a post on Twitter over the hiring and recruitment issue. In his post, the EaseMyTrip co-founder called out the hired candidates who back out at the last minute costing the company time and resources.

IMAGE: Instagram/ashneer.grover