Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal Has 'high Hopes' For Jugaadu Kamlesh's Design Cart

Shark Tank India's Jugaadu Kamlesh won the hearts of all the judges on the show with his unique idea that was all about making the lives of farmers simpler. Hailing from a small village in Maharashtra's Malegaon, Jugaadu Kamlesh appeared on the show with his cousin Naru. They presented the design concept of his pesticide spray solution cart that can provide immense assistance to farmers, thereby preventing them from coming in contact with deadly diseases.

The participant gained immense fame from the show and also received an investment of Rs 10,00,000 for 40% equity from Peyush Bansal, the founder of Lenskart. In addition to this, Kamlesh also gained a loan of Rs 20,00,000 on zero interest. After the first season of the show ended, the Lenskart founder was bombarded by netizens to share an update on the idea of Jugaadu Kamlesh. On Sunday, March 6, Peyush Bansal took to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse of Kamlesh's plan.

What is Jugaadu Kamlesh up to?

In the post shared by him, the Lenskart founder revealed that his design team visited Malegaon to spend time with the farmers of the village. He wrote, "Everyone I meet these days has one question....what is update on Kamlesh from @sharktank.india ? While I don't believe in talking about things till we achieve something, because of popular demand...here is a quick update. We have initiated a process of design and consumer validation of the cart with help of a team of professional Industrial designers. Design Team visited Malegaon and nearby farms, spent time with different farmers and different crops, along with @jugaadu_kamlesh, Naru and took a lot of feedback (sic)".

The Lenskart founder further spoke about the biggest concerns of the project and the steps that the team is about to take to overcome them. He attached a slew of pictures from the team's visit thereby hoping that the design will be implemented soon.

Take a look at the post below:

All about Jugaadu Kamlesh

During his appearance on Shark Tank India, Jugaadu Kamlesh explained how many farmers are required to carry a tank of 18-20 litres of pesticides on their shoulders. Not only did he highlight the tiring job, but also spoke about the dangers of being exposed to chemicals. Giving the solution to the same, he presented his trolley carts which weren't only easy to carry but also cost-effective.

(Image: @peyushbansal/Instagram)