Kettle Gryp Co-founder Andy Thomas Passes Away; Lori Greiner Posts Tribute

Kettle Gryp co-founder Andy Thomas, who led his company to grandeur recently passed away. The shocking news was revealed after the company's new successor Lori Greiner struck a deal on an episode of Shark Tanks. Lori took to Twitter and shared a post in loving memory of Andy, who had served as a United States Marine Corps helicopter pilot for 20 years, impressed Sharks and fans with his high-energy presentation and positive attitude.

Lori had shared the tragic news on Twitter and wrote, “In Memory of Andrew Thomas Loving husband and father, fearless Marine, dearest of friends. Kettle Gryp Co-Founder." The Shark also wrote a moving message to the late entrepreneur. "Here’s to you, Andrew! A true American hero, beloved husband, father & friend to so many. Ur hard work & dedication to @KettleGryp & your partner Daniel will live on. Happy to be partners & to help fulfill ur legacy w/ Kettle Gryp." As fans mourn the demise of the entrepreneur, let us know about Andy’s background and how he achieved fame.

Here’s to you Andrew! A true American hero, beloved husband, father & friend to so many. Ur hard work & dedication to @KettleGryp & your partner Daniel will live on. Happy to be partners & to help fulfill ur legacy w/ Kettle Gryp https://t.co/8bOWV881uy #SharkTank @ABCSharkTank pic.twitter.com/upQleltaCe — Lori Greiner (@LoriGreiner) January 29, 2022

Who was Andy Thomas?

Andy Thomas was the co-founder of the Kettle Gryp, along with Daniel Shephard. They were friends for a long time, since high school. They always had the same interests when it came to traveling and flying. This led them to come together for a new business venture. After multiple attempts, they came up with the Kettle Gryp and pitched their idea to the millionaires in Shark Tanks. The duo even secured a $30,000 deal from Lori Greiner.

What happened to Andy Thomas?

Though the death details of the young entrepreneur are still not known, however, according to various media outlets, the 47-year-old entrepreneur died due to cancer. The fans were ecstatic when the Kettle Gryp founders won the $30,000 deal. However, their happiness was short-lived as a shocker awaited them at the end of the episode. It left the fans and viewers stunned when the Shark Tanks episode ended with honour to Andy Thomas.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@financepursuit)