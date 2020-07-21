Shefali Jariwala To Replace Saumya Tandon In 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'? Read Details

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of most famous comedy sitcoms that airs on &TV. Recent media reports that have surfaced online suggests that Saumya Tandon, who plays a prominent role is going to quit the show. The actor is reportedly not willing to shoot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she has a child at her home.

Who will replace Saumya Tandon?

Speculations are rife Shefali Jariwala is in talks to replace Saumya Tandon. According to an entertainment portal, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai have approached Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala. The report further states that discussions are underway and nothing has been finalised yet.

Shefali, who is known for her hit dance number ‘Kata Laga’ has reportedly refrained from commenting about the news. According to the portal, Shefali said that she cannot talk about it right now. The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai haven’t made an official statement regarding Saumya Tandon’s replacement yet.

Saumya Tandon’s role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Saumya Tandon is essaying the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Character Anita Mishra is a headstrong, smart and modern lady who runs grooming classes. She is also the beard winner of her family and despises her husband’s unemployment and laziness.

About Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

The plot of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain revolves around the life of two neighbouring couples, the Mishra's and the Tiwari's. Both the husbands are impressed and attracted to each other’s wives. They both attempt various unsuccessful tropes to impress each other’s wives. Since its inception, the daily soap has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The plot is also said to be loosely based & inspired by the 1994 Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati.

Previously Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilpa Shinde has also quit the popular comedy show alleging that the makers mentally tortured her. She received a legal notice from the production house of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which accused her of breaching her contract. Shilpa Shinde, in an interview, said that the problems began when the makers of the show asked her to sign a contract that would bar her from doing other shows.

(Promo Image Source: Shefali Jariwala Instagram & Still from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.