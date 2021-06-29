Shehnaaz Gill Gives Out Weight Loss Tips In Recent YouTube Live Session

Reality star Shehnaaz Gill recently went live on her official YouTube channel and spoke on a variety of topics including her recent photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. During the live session, she shed some light on her weight loss secret and the kind of diet that has worked for her in the past. She stated that she did not cut down on sugar or salt completely but rather, focused on reducing the food quantity. Shehnaaz Gill has also been in the news for her recent social media posts which include numerous entertaining clips and pictures.

Shehnaaz’s weight loss tip for fans

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular television personality who rose to fame through her appearance on the Bigg Boss 13 platform. The singer recently went live on her YouTube channel and spoke to her fans regarding the projects that have been scheduled for the next few months. She stated in the session that she focused on reducing her intake quantity while trying to lose weight. She spoke about how her team would often ask her to leave salt and sugar out of her diet, especially on shoot days. Shehnaaz Gill, however, was of the opinion that it is not necessary to cut out anything and instead one must eat in small quantities, which also becomes a habit eventually.

Speaking about her workout regimen, Shehnaaz Giill stated that she is not a gym person but she is trying to join one to remain fit. She feels diet control is the main factor in weight loss but if someone wants to keep themselves toned and fit, they should opt for a proper gym routine.

Shehnaaz Gill also shed some light on her recent photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani, which has been taking the internet by storm. She said that it was executed on the day before yesterday and it was a fun project to be a part of. Have a look at the BTS video here.

IMAGE: SHEHNAAZ GILL INSTAGRAM

