Shehnaaz Gill Requests Fans To "not Waste Money" As They Shower Her With Gifts

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is a nation-wide renowned personality today. The social media sensation received many gifts as she recently touched five million followers on her Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill was overwhelmed on getting lots of love but requested people to not waste money in such times of crisis. Read ahead to know more about her message-

Shehnaaz Gill requests fans to "not waste money"

Shehnaaz Gill, who was a popular Punjabi artist reached sky-high fame and success after participating in India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 13. After the show got over, Shehnaaz Gill instantly became one of the most popular television celebrities and entertainers and remained very active on social media. Recently, on having completed a total of five million followers on her official Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill was showered with a lot of love in the form of cakes and gifts from her fans. Along with thanking fans for all the love, Shehnaaz Gill also asked them to not waste money. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I know u all love me but don’t waste money ðŸ™ðŸ» âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨âœ¨ jus love u”.

During her stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill often made headlines for her chemistry and rumoured relationship with Indian television and movie actor and co-contestant, Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla had the most interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their chemistry was one of the biggest reasons for this particular season of Bigg Boss to be such a blockbuster. Throughout the show and even after, fans were spotted trending #SidNaaz to show how much they love to see the two together.

Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla have also featured in a music video, Bhula Dunga, soon after Bigg Boss 13 got over. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics of the song are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The music video received a lot of love from their fans and it crossed 10 million views on YouTube in no-time.

On the work front

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill became a part of yet another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, based on a different concept. The show was based on Shehnaaz Gill’s journey to find herself a husband. However, claiming that she was in love with Siddharth Shukla at the time and will not be able to force a connection with any of the participants of the show, Shehnaaz Gill asked for an out. The show went off-air midway due to the global pandemic. Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the music video of Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill’s Keh Gayi Sorry. While their collaboration was announced during the lockdown and a teaser was released, the video is yet to be shot.

