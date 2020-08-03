Shehnaaz Gill Shows Sign Of Jealousy As Sidharth Gushes Over Working With Neha Sharma

On Saturday, August 1, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla delighted their fans with a live session on Instagram. During the fun conversation with fans, Shehnaaz seemed to show signs of possessiveness as Sidharth Shukla spoke about his experience of working with Neha Sharma in their new music video of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Shehnaaz appeared to show her shades of jealousy as Shukla said that he enjoyed working with Neha. Take a look at the video here -

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I felt sherawali mata vibes after watching this😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Sana- Kaisa tha experience?

Sid- Bohot acha tha..

Sana-Bohot hi acha tha iska experience 😂🙆



That look tho! When He took Neha's name😂🙆#SidNaazLive pic.twitter.com/0TcycTVkwW — THAPPAD ABHI KHAYEGA YA BADME😂 (@SidNaazFever3) August 1, 2020

One of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's fan pages shared a glimpse of their live session on Twitter. In the video, a fan asked Sidharth what it was like to work with Neha Sharma in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, to which he replied, "Bohot achcha tha experience (It was a very good experience)".

Shehnaaz Gill, sitting beside Shukla gave him a smirky look and asked, "Kitna achcha tha (How good was it)?”. Sidharth replied, “Bohot achcha tha (It was very good)”. She then said, “Bohot hi achcha tha iska experience (He had a very good experience)!”. Here, Shehnaaz Gill stunned in a pink one-sided sleeve outfit, while Sidharth Shukla sported a simple white shirt.

The fan page wrote: I felt sherawali mata vibes after watching this Sana- Kaisa tha experience? Sid- Bohot acha tha.. Sana-Bohot hi acha tha iska experience That look tho! When He took Neha's name #SidNaazLive

Fans' reactions

Fans seemed to have had a fun time during Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram live session. One of the users wrote, “Aaj pta chl gyaa ghar pr kiski chlti haiii...bichara sid (Now we know who wears the pants in the relationship… Poor Sid)..”. Another tweeted, "We miss you both Sid Naaz only. We always pray for Sid Naaz shining stars". One of the fan pages wrote, "Aaj pta chl gyaa ghar pr kiski chlti haiii...bichara sid". Check out more fans' reactions below.

I laughed like crazy on this🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shehnaaz ki Pankhi (@mahimaarora640) August 1, 2020

#sidnaaz aaj pitega Sid bhai fir.. 😂 — Rupam Gogoi (@RupamGogoi87) August 2, 2020

It was like... tujhe to m bad m btati hu — Arjun Paroliya (@Opppsss4) August 1, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's new song Dil Ko Karaar Aya, alongside Neha Sharma, was released on Friday, July 31. The soulful romantic number has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yaseer Desai. The love song received positive reviews from fans. Within no time, ‘SidHearts’ started cheering the track as the love anthem of the year. One of the fans labelled it as one of the best ‘musical treats’ of this year.

