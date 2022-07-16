Actor Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she participated in the reality game show Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer, who enjoys massive fan following, receives a lot of attention on social media while fans hail her bubbly nature. Recently, Shenaaz who attended a recent red carpet event in Mumbai, received an emotional gesture from a die-heart fan.

The actor who was among the other prominent stars who attended the red carpet event in Mumbai last night, looked ravishing in a halter neck long dress as she made a grand entry. Post the event, as the actor was spotted making an exit, a fan came running towards her and hugged her while getting emotional.

Shehnaaz Gill's fan gets emotional at an event

A video shared by a pap account has been making rounds on social media that shows a beautiful Gill being escorted out of the venue with security and suddenly a fan came running towards her and started hugging her. The die-heart who was left teary-eyed after meeting the actor, kissed her as Shehnaaz tried to console her.

The viral video has tried to spread happiness on social media with fans lauding the star for her cheerful nature. Hailing her as the 'Queen of hearts', one of the users wrote, "Loads of love and blessings to my darling baby...#ShehnaazGill." Another user also shared similar thoughts and wrote, "Amazing person #shehnaazgill" A third user commented below and wrote, "Humble soul #shehnaazgill."

Meanwhile, on the work front, ever since the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla, the actor has maintained low and has not announced any upcoming projects yet. With some time in hand, the actor is making the most of the Mumbai monsoon while uploading videos on her social media and YouTube channel. Previously, she had a 10-minute-long video on YouTube where she can be seen spending some 'me-time' with nature as she said, "I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace." On her way to the waterfall, she met a group of farmers and helped them in paddy farming.

IMAGE: Instagram/Jaroori123/ShenaazKaurGillShukla