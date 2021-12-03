Shehnaaz Gill's New Pic With Shehbaz Has Fans Thinking Of Sidharth Shukla; Here's Why

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha took to his social media to share a photo with the former. The picture soon got the fans remembering the late actor and dear friend of the singer Sidharth Shukla who breathed his last on September 2 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 40. Read on to know the reason why the fans were left emotional after seeing the new post.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz's new post

Taking to his Instagram on November 3, the Dil Tod Gayi singer shared a picture with his sister Shehnaaz Gill who sported a bright yellow sweater paired with a pair of denim jeans. The sister-brother duo was all smiles as they posed with each other in the post with no caption. However, fans were quick to notice the way the actor held onto her brother's hand that had the late actor Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on it.

The comment section under the post was quick to fill with comments about how Shenaaz lovingly held onto Shehbaaz's hand. One user wrote, ''The way she holds sidharth tatoo'' while another user wrote, ''Always together #sidnaazbaaz❤️''. One fan wrote, ''Siddharth always with you❤️''

Sidharth Shukla's tattoo Shehbaz's hand

The singer had Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on his arm in his memory as he shared an emotional note on his Instagram. In the caption, he talked about keeping the late actor's memories alive even after he was gone. He wrote, ''Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories''.

Shehbaz shared several posts dedicated to the late actor after his unfortunate demise to pay him a heartfelt tribute. In one of the posts, he wrote, ''MERA SHER 🦁 U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS 🙂WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW 🙂 AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON 😔 I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U''. The singer also released a track titled Tu Yaheen Hai to pay a tribute to the late actor.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is slowly making her return to the limelight as she was last seen in the entertainer Honsla Rakh. She also posted a couple of videos talking about her skincare routine on her Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@badeshashehbaz