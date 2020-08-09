Shivin Narang's Alternative Career Choices Had He Not Been An Actor

Shivin Narang is a versatile TV actor known portraying Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera. The show has gained much popularity due to Shivin Narang's performance. Apart from that, he is also seen as Rudra Roy in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 opposite Jennifer Winget. But what would the actor have done if he hadn't been acting? Take a look at the actor's alternative career choice and a look at his social media accounts as well.

In a throwback interview with Times Of India, Shivin Narang had mentioned how much he loved acting and how he always looked out for versatile roles. When asked about what he would have done if he hadn't been an actor, Shivin gave multiple options. Shivin mentioned that he would have either been an athlete or worked behind the camera.

Shivin Narang's Instagram

Shivin Narang's Instagram is filled with self-portraits of himself. The actor uploads multiple shots from his shoots and keeps his followers updated. In one of his recent posts, he could be seen sporting a white half-sleeves shirt. He was also holding a very old camera in his hand. The actor captioned his photo - perfect. Take a look at his post:

In his recent post, he uploaded a mirror selfie. He was seen sporting a blue shirt and white pants and was also showcasing his new phone. He captioned the picture - Due to this situation we are in, I get to spend more time at home. I never miss an opportunity to click every good moment.. As much as I like to live those moments I also like to keep them forever with me.. Take a look at his post:

Shivin Narang's Twitter

Shivin Narang's Twitter feed looks very similar to his Instagram. He sometimes uploads multiple pictures from his shoots. In one posts, he wrote about individuality. Take a look at his tweet:

Individuality is a gift from existence. 😇

Personality is what given by the society.

Be a Master not a Slave.🙏

.#sundayquotes #shivinnarang pic.twitter.com/ThWlmmBR0p — shivin narang (@shivin7) June 28, 2020

Shivin Narang's Facebook

Shivin Narang is seen uploading albums on his Facebook much often. Take a look at his latest post on Facebook. He captioned it - Knight in Shining Armor.

