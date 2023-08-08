Shoaib Ibrahim Addresses Reports Of Ajooni Going Off-air After His Baby's Birth

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently spending time with his newborn and simultaneously working on shows. The TV actor is currently working as a lead on Ajooni, but according to his new vlog, it seems we will not get to see him on the small screen in the near future.

3 things you need to know

Shoaib Ibrahim is married to actress Dipika Kakkar.

They tied the knot in 2018.

His show Ajooni started on July 26, 2022.

Ajooni to go off air after 300 episodes?



The Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana starrer recently completed 300 episodes. When the TV serial began last year, it received good ratings and reviews. In his latest vlog, however, the lead actor said that the show is going off-air. In the video, he said, “I covered the celebrations of 300 episodes on this vlog but we are hearing that the show is going off-air.” Calling it a sudden and shocking decision, he clarified that the production house is yet to announce it though.

(A still from the show Ajooni starring Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana. | Image: Instagram)



The actor further mentioned that he was planning to return to the sets on August 7 and start his diet too. Shoaib even discussed with his wife how will he manage things but now he might not get to visit the sets of Ajooni ever again. To note, Shoaib was on leave for a few days to take care of his wife and kid.



His wife Dipika too added to the video and addressed the uncertainties that prevail in the TV industry. She said, “In this industry, overnight decisions are taken keeping statistics in mind. Not just TV but other businesses as well. But it's okay. Every journey has an end. And the good part is that his journey was good."



The actor concluded by saying that if and when the shoot happens, it will not be more than one or two days. As they have bank episodes, they will be able to pull it off till the end. The popular TV star added that he “learnt a lot” from the show and will always “cherish” his time.