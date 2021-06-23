Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His Birthday Celebration Along With Dipika Kakkar

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 34th birthday on June 20, 2021. The actor uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel giving fans a sneak peek at his birthday celebration. The YouTube vlog revealed how he spent his entire day along with family and close friends. Take a look at the video below.

Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday vlog

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a glimpse of his birthday in the YouTube video that started with his wife, Dipika Kakkar greeting the fans as she just woke up. Next, Shoaib came into the frame and made fun of her while showing the audience a view of how the day started with heavy rains. The couple had a short conversation with the audience while discussing their plan for the day.

As the day proceeded, his friends got him gifts and they enjoyed a small cake cutting ceremony. Later, Shoaib went to the kitchen and shared a video of Dipika Kakkar cooking Achari Mutton, which was his demand and he admitted that he is not on any diet on his birthday. Along with mutton, Dipika was also seen preparing Chicken Korma for the guests who don’t eat mutton. Soon after, Shoaib and Dipika were seen unwrapping a set of gifts and a huge note which was gifted by his YouTube editor.

Sometime later, all of his family and guests arrived and they were seen enjoying the delicious dinner. After dinner, they showered Shoaib with gifts and followed it with a grand cake cutting celebration. The last part of the video comprises of his family members speaking about him individually and Shoaib concluded the video by thanking his fans. The title of the video read, “Birthday Celebration part-2 | Thank you all for your wishes and Dua.” Check out the video below.

Shoaib Ibrahim thanks his fans for the lovely wishes

On June 22, 2021, Shoaib also took to Instagram and thanked his fans for the lovely wishes by sharing a picture of himself posing with his birthday cake. In his caption, he wrote, “The wishes are still flowing in .. thank you so much everyone for the love you all have showered on me on my birthday!!! Sach me you have made me feel like a king.” Have a look at Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram post below.

(IMAGE: DIPIKA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM)

