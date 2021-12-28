Shraddha Arya Enjoys Honeymoon In Maldives With Her 'Chooda' On; See Video

Television actor Shraddha Arya recently shared a video on social media in which she can be seen dancing by the poolside with her Chooda on. The actor is currently enjoying her Maldives vacation, which can be seen in the actor's latest Instagram post. Shraddha tied the knot with Delhi-based Naval officer Rahul Sharma on November 16, 2021, and has often been sharing glimpses from her married life.

Shraddha Arya enjoys her Maldives vacay

Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from her Maldives vacation. The actor can be seen enjoying beside a pool in a fascinating white bikini with a hat in her hand. The actor is certainly giving the newlywed vibes as she is seen wearing her Chooda. Shraddha captioned the post, "Holiday Hat On!!! @hideawaybeachmaldives". The actor looks adorable while grooving to some beats by the poolside.

Earlier, Shraddha had shared another picture from the same vacation. Arya and her husband, Rahul are staying at the Hideaway Beach Resort and Spa. Keeping it elegant, Shraddha wore a black mini dress with some patterns on it. She captioned the post, "Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!! @hideawaybeachmaldives Hideaway beach resort is a beautiful and naturally exclusive island in Maldives. Hideaway is special with its natural and beautiful house reef snorkelling, it is north from male as well. The lagoon has a channel, dark blue, rich in Marine life especially dolphins, turtles and manta rays. All the seasons have crystal white sand beach around the island."

Arya got hitched to Rahul Sharma on November 16, 2021. The actor had kept her nuptials a secret until the actual ceremony began. She announced her marriage via her Mehendi ceremony pictures. In the photos, she showed off a huge diamond ring on her finger and wrote, "The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!"

The actor unveiled the face of her husband after she shared photos from her wedding ceremony. The actor tied the knot in Delhi's Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Shraddha looked absolutely gorgeous in her bridal ensemble as she wore a traditional red lehenga with minimal makeup. Several celebrities also congratulated her on her big day.

Image: Instagram/@sarya12