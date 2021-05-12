Shreya Chaudhry Confirms Her Relationship With Karan Tacker In THIS Post, See

Actor Shreya Chaudhry took to Instagram to share a photo through which she has made her relationship with Karan Tacker official on social media. Shreya Chaudhry took to Instagram to share a late birthday post for Karan who turned a year older on May 11.

Shreya Chaudhry confirms her relationship with Karan Tacker

Shreya Chaudhry took to Instagram to share a photo with Karan Tacker where she can be seen in a printed dress whereas Karan wore a black t-shirt. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday love@karantacker #11th May”. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens are showering immense love on Shreya Chaudhry’s post. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful couple” whereas another user wrote, “ You guys really make a good pair looks so cute”. Several users also used #Sheran in the comments section of the post. Check out some of the reactions below.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Karan and Shreya have been linked together since March 2019. Reportedly, they go to the same boxing class. After some public displays of affection on social media, they made a public appearance together earlier this year. Reports claim that they are planning to tie the knot in December, but the two are yet to confirm or deny the news.

Previously, Karan Tacker has been linked with his co-star Krystle D’Souza from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. In an interview, Karan said that he has been linked with every co-star he has worked with and even male actors as well. He added that it doesn’t really matter as generally, he has never found the need to clarify anything to others in life. Later on, Karan even said that he doesn’t mind the scrutiny of his personal life and he gets the whole mystery of people trying to find out everything about a celebrity’s personal life. He added that he is never bothered by paparazzi and the love showered by his fans.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in the web series Special Ops which aired on Disney+Hotstar. Recently, Shreya recently made her digital debut with Bandish Bandits. Shreya got an amazing response for her performance and has garnered a huge fan base through her talent.

Promo Image: Shreya Chaudhry/ Karan Tacker's Instagram

