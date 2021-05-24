Shubhangi Atre Resumes Shooting After COVID-19 Recovery; Shares Post In 'Bhabhiji Mode'

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre is back on sets to shoot for the show and took to her Instagram account to share a picture. The actor was seen donning one of her outfits from the show in the mirror selfie that she shared. Read further and take a look at the picture and how her fans are reacting to it.

Actor Shubhangi Atre resumes shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

The actor who had tested positive for COVID back in the first week of April, has finally returned on the sets of her much-loved show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Shubhangi Atre resumed shooting for the show last week and took to her Instagram feed on Sunday, May 23, 2021, to share a picture. The actor donned a white, yellow and gold lehenga.

The actor has referred to her look of Angoori Bhabhi as the "Bhabhiji Mode" in her caption. The post has received over 27k likes by Shubhangi Atre’s fans and followers who have also showered her with love in the comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments, here.

On May 22, 2021, Saturday, Shubhangi Atre took to her Instagram profile and announced that she was finally resuming shooting for the show. She wrote in her post that she was travelling to Surat for the filming and asked her fans for wishes and prayers. Atre wrote, “Off to Surat for Bgph shoot, need everyone's wishes and prayers. Show must go on”.

About Shubhangi Atre's health

Shubhangi Atre, her husband and daughter had tested positive for COVID-19 back in April 2021 and the actor took to her social media handle on April 6 to share the news with her fans and followers via a video. In a post later that month, on April 26, the actor announced that she has finally tested negative for the virus. She wrote in her caption, “For the first time in my life, the "Negative" word gave me immense happiness”.

Image: Shubhangi Atre’s Instagram

