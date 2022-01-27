Shweta Tiwari In Trouble For Controversial Quote; MP Home Minister Orders Probe

Actor Shweta Tiwari has landed in trouble over a controversial statement during a promotional event for a web series. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is attracting criticism from a section of netizens after she mentioned God while speaking about her innerwear.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed his displeasure over the statement. Condemning the statement, the politician urged the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and sought a report in 24 hours.

Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over controversial statement

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra posted a video on the social media platform Koo, where journalists asked him his views on Shweta Tiwari's statement. He replied, "I have heard it and also seen it. I condemn this statement. I have instructed the Bhopal police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation of the case and send me a report within the next 24 hours."

Previously, during the controversy regarding the web series Tandav too, Mishra had condemned the alleged offensive mention of gods.

The controversial incident took place at a promotional event for the web series Show Stopper in Bhopal. The event was held on Wednesday. Shweta Tiwari was accompanied by actors like Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi and Kanwaljit Singh.

It is being reported that Sourabh Raaj Jain is playing the role of a 'bra fitter' in the series. During the press conference, Shweta Tiwari was asked about Jain, who is popular for playing the character of Lord Kishna in a Mahabharat serial, and how this was something different for him.

She replied, "Mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hain (God is measuring the size of my bra)."

Many other netizens too criticised the actor for making the statement as the statement went viral on social media.

What will you say this? What are these people proud of? Media has named these people as celebrities.



Kya action nhi hona chahiye ...#ShwetaTiwari pic.twitter.com/FdGki5dgz4 — Devrat Kumar Mahto (@devratkmr) January 27, 2022

Shweta Tiwari on the professional front

Shweta is best known for her work as the character Prerna on the TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Among her recent appearances that kept her in the news was as a contestant on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had finished as the fourth runner-up on the show.