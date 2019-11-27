Shweta Tiwari Has Her Daughter In Mind While Playing Guneet Sikha In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Shweta Tiwari is an Indian television actor who became a staple face in every household when she used to play the role of Prerna in a Balaji Telefilms serial. She has worked in several television shows and has appeared in many reality shows as well. Recently, she made a comeback on television with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Varun Badola. She is playing the character of Guneet Sikha in the show and fans seem to like her in the role a lot.

Similarities of Guneet Sikha to Shweta's daughter Palak

The show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, is about a daughter who is trying to find a companion for her widower father. She makes him meet a lady who is also single and is looking to find someone. The show is being directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is receiving critical acclaim. The character of Guneet is that of a very positive lady who always tries to find solutions to every problem. Shweta Tiwari, in an interview to a leading entertainment portal, said that she is able to connect with the character very deeply because she is able to see a resemblance of the character with her real-life daughter, Palak. The actor even said that she does not like the character so much as it is completely opposite to her characteristics in real life. She went on to further describe what qualities of the character remind her of her daughter and the fact that, while preparing for the role, she kept her daughter’s face in mind.

The mother-daughter duo is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures with each other. Here are some pictures of them.

