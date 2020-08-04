Shweta Tiwari's Kids Palak & Reyansh Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Actor Shares Moments

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently gave a glimpse of a beautiful Raksha Bandhan celebration with pictures of her daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyanksh Kohli. In the series of pictures, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is seen playing with Reyansh while she ties Rakhi to her brother. Both Palak and Reyansh look adorable as they donned ethnic ensembles for Raksha Bandhan.

Palak Tiwari is seen making goofy poses with Reyansh while he is seen enjoying with his sister. Shweta Tiwari posted pictures with the caption, “most precious”. Many celebrity friends and fans of Shweta Tiwari adored the pictures of her children and also gave them immense blessings to stay the same forever. Take a look at Palak Tiwari's photos with Reyansh.

Palak Tiwari's debut as Rosie

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In a recent interview with Peepingmoon, the debutante shared that she felt like she has been ready to take this step for a while now. The movie is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Palak Tiwari said that for her debut movie Rosie, it feels like the movie picked her. She continued that after she heard the synopsis of the story it was hard for her to say no to be a part of it. Palak added that her director’s vision for Rosie is crafted with poise and mystique. She mentioned that it is a vision that she is fortunate to portray on-screen.

Talking about her debut, Palak Tiwari said that a person’s acting debut is one's first impression. Calling it an everlasting association, she said that she feels like she is ready to take this step. Palak added that she has always dreamt of this day her whole life and now that it is finally here, there is nervousness and pressure to make everyone proud who believed in her and also give others a reason to continue believing in her.

Palak Tiwari also talked about how her mother Shweta Tiwari helped her with her acting skills. Palak mentioned that one thing she truly appreciates about her mother is her approach towards helping her daughter with acting. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is based on true events that happened in Gurugram. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based on the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in the office.

