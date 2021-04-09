Siddharth Nigam In Hero Gayab Mode On - Take A Look At His Character 'Shivaay' Here

Television star Siddharth Nigam is all set to make his television comeback in the show Hero: Gayab Mode On. Siddharth Nigam in Hero Gayab Mode On will be sharing the screen with his brother Abhishek Nigam who is the main protagonist of the show. This will be the first time that the duo will share the screen together. Read more about Siddharth Nigam in Hero Gayab Mode On.

Siddharth Nigam in Hero Gayab Mode On

Siddharth took to his Instagram to share the look of his character on the show with his fans and followers. The name of Siddharth's character will be Shivaay. In the photos shared by the actor, his character is seen covered in tattoos and has a rustic look. According to TellyChakkar, Shivaay is a warrior who is a devotee of Lord Shiva and has several tattoos all over his body. Shivaay's entry in the show will mark a new era for the Veeraka Hero played by Abhishek Nigam, who has been constantly fighting and looking for his family as he searches for his father. Shivaay's entry into Hero's life will enable him to find the more glorious purpose in his life and will prepare him for the upcoming fights between the worlds. Masked as his mentor, Shivaay is all set to turn Hero into the superhero the world needs.

Siddharth Nigam also shared a teaser of the upcoming episode which features his character's entry on his Instagram. He asked his fans and followers whether they liked his character in his captions as he shared the video. He further wrote that his character who is a devotee of Lord Shiva will turn Hero into a Superhero.

A quick look at Siddharth Nigam's movie and shows

Siddharth Nigam made his acting debut through the hit movie Dhoom 3, in which he played the younger version of Aamir Khan's character. After the success of the movie, the actor made his television debut with the mythological drama series Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani. Nigam was next seen in the historical drama series Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat where he played the lead role of Young Ashoka. He gained further popularity for his portrayal of Aladdin in the hit tv series Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Apart from Tv shows, Siddharth Nigam was also seen in Munna Michael as Tiger Shroff's character's younger version.

Source: Siddharth Nigam's Instagram