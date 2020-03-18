Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Shillpa Shinde's 'abusive' Allegations Against Him

Sidharth Shukla who is a former Bigg Boss contestant made headlines recently when it was announced that he will feature in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill. The duo were one of the most talked about contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. When Sidharth Shukla was inside the house, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde accused him of violence in a relationship. Recently, Siddharth Shukla opened up about his relationship with Shilpa Shinde.

Sidharth Shukla in an interview with a leading daily said that all these rumours and controversies don’t make a difference to him. If a person is trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure that person is, he said. He further added that all these comments are 'so weird'. Pointing fingers at Shilpa Shinde, Sidharth went on to term her as 'someone appearing from nowhere' who is claiming that she was in a relationship with him and added that all this doesn't make sense to him. He ended his conversation saying that he still wonders why people do such things.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, during the time when Sidharth Shukla was inside the house, revealed that she was allegedly in an abusive relationship with Sidharth and also labelled his personality as 'aggressive' and 'psychotic'. She also stated that she would return her trophy if Sidharth would win the show. After Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, his fans started trolling the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor and also asked her to return her trophy.

