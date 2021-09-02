Sidharth Shukla Dies Of Heart Attack; Sunil Grover, Armaan & Others Mourn Actor's Loss

Television and film actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, due to a massive heart attack, an official at Cooper Hospital told PTI. The 40-year-old celebrity was a popular face on television known for his role in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of a popular reality show. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official mentioned. His fans are devastated by the news, and condolences have started pouring in from several industry members and friends of the actor. It comes as a big shock for the audience who recently witnessed the actor's appearance in Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Popular celebrities like Sunil Grover, Armaan Malik and Vindu Dara Singh among many others have expressed shock and disbelief at the actor's sudden demise.

As soon as the news of Sidharth Shukla's death came, a lot of celebrities, as well as his fans, flooded Twitter with condolence posts. Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla". Comedian Sunil Grover also expressed shock and sadness about the actor's sudden death. "Shocked and sad to know about Sidharth Shukla. Gone too soon. Prayers. Rest in peace.".

"Gone to soon bro@sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla", wrote Vindu Dara Singh. ( I'll have to start believing in the evil eye now ).

Others like Sayani Gupta also expressed condolences.

Shocked. Utterly shocked.

So heartbreaking.

More about Sidharth Shukla

The Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania actor was born on 12 December 1980 in Mumbai to Ashok Shukla and Rita Shukla. The actor's family has roots in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh and he completed his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort. He later graduated in Interior designing from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

He last appeared in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was also believed to be in a relationship with actor Shehnaaz Gill, and the rumoured couple made appearances in several popular music videos together and were fondly known as 'Sidnaaz' by their ardent fans.

