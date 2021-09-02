Sidharth Shukla's untimely death sent shockwaves across the film industry on Thursday. The popular TV actor reportedly passed away from a heart attack. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was a football lover and one of his life's lesser-known and interesting moments was when he once played against AC Milan's U-19 team.

When Sidharth Shukla played against AC Milan's U-19 team

As per reports, Sidharth was extremely interested in sports from a very young age. He went on to play for his school in various sports, some of which were tennis and football.

He continued his passion even later as he started climbing the success ladder in the modelling world. One such event was the Festa Italiana where the Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania star reportedly played against the Italian football club AC Milan's U-19 team.

His love for football was also evident from the pictures where he used to pose in the jerseys of international football teams. This also included Italy, where AC Milan is based, as well as Brazil and Argentina jerseys. He had captioned one such post as, "If life’s a sport .... play it with sportsman spirit..... ?".

It's Not That I'm Crazy All The Time, Tt's Just That You're Always SEXY! @sidharth_shukla 🤤😘



First he wore Argentina Jersey and Today he wear Brazil Jersey. 😍😘 Today is definitely a lucky go happy day for #SidHearts tweet & photo together.😋#SidharthShukla @TeamSiddShukla pic.twitter.com/wPFrvrfzXt — SHERRY M.🍁 (@sherrymalik1306) June 24, 2020

Sidharth Shukla passes away

Sidharth Shukla was brought dead at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is said to suffer a heart attack early in the morning.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago", a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI. The Bigg Boss 13 winner is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth had started his career as a model and starred in competitions like Gladrags Manhunt Contest. He then ventured into TV with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He continued to get more roles in TV and Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi too gave him a platform to showcase his talent. However, it was the popular show Balika Vadhu that made him a household name.

His TV popularity led to his Bollywood debut through the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. He was also featured in the 2019 movie, Soorma. Later, he worked in shows like Savdhaan India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, India's Got Talent 6 and won shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He last appeared in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3.