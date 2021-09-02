Sidharth Shukla's Death Mourned By IFTDA; Issues A Statement On Actor's Loss; Read

The news of Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday morning has shocked the entire country. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, but, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Several prominent figures from the television and film industry paid their last tribute to the actor and condole his death. The Indian Film & TV Directors' Association (IFTDA) has now released a statement as they mourn the loss of Sidharth Shukla.

Indian Film & TV Directors' Association issued a statement as they mourned the loss of actor Sidharth Shukla. Their statement read:

With profound grief and sorrow, we announce the sad and untimely passing away of youth icon, multi talented, model, host and actor, Mr. Sidharth Shukla at a young age. Winner of the reality show “Bigg Boss 13", Winner of stunt reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron ke khiladi 7", Awarded Breakthrough Supporting Performance in the 2015 Stardust Awards for making his debut in the romantic comedy "Humpty SharmaKi Dulhania", A model, represented India as the World's Best Model and won beating 40 contestants from Asia, Latin America and Europe in the year 2005. Having worked in TV Serials Balika Vadhu, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi and more and made his OTT debut with “Broken But Beautiful 3", the young Sidharth Shukla succumbed to a heart attack today morning. Life is so uncertain... can never think of the next moment. We are deeply concerned with the mother and sisters of late Mr. Sidharth Shukla, who lost their dear one whowas grooming to scale new heights of popularity. We, at IFTDA mourn the tragic death of Mr. Sidharth Shukla and pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

@DirectorsIFTDA mourns the tragic demise of Actor @sidharth_shukla . We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. #RIPSiddharthShukla

Sidharth Shukla dies at the age of 40

Sidharth Shukla was bought into Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning after he was purportedly found unconscious. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep. They added that family and friends accompanied the body to Cooper hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival at 10.30 AM.

