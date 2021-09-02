Sidharth Shukla's Death: Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Shoot On Hearing Tragic News; 'is Unwell'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left the entire nation in shock and dismay. The 40-year-old passed away on Thursday, due to a massive heart attack, an official at Cooper Hospital told PTI. According to rumours, the actor was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, whose father has now revealed that she is "not well". Reports suggest that the actor, who was on a shoot when she heard about Sidharth's demise, immediately left the shooting set.

Shehnaaz Gill "not well" after Sidharth's demise

In an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh revealed that he spoke to Shehnaaz, who doesn't seem to be well. He further added that his son Shehbaaz will soon be travelling to Mumbai to join her, and he himself will join them later.

He also expressed his utter disbelief with the star's shocking death, mentioning that he still hasn't come to terms with it. He said he was in no condition to talk at the moment. Reports have also mentioned that Shehnaaz hurriedly left a shoot as soon as she learnt about her friend's demise.

Sidharth Shukla passes away

The news of his demise came early on Thursday morning, and the whole nation mourned the loss of a talented actor. He gained widespread recognition for his role in the long-standing show Balika Vadhu as well as his stint in the popular Aliaa Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania. He last appeared in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya.

He also starred in TV shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi. Sidharth was also famous for appearing in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 apart from being the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz gill had made several appearances with the actor on various platforms, apart from starring together in hit music videos. The duo was fondly known as 'Sidnaaz' by their ardent fans. They were always making headlines after appearing in Colors TV's reality show and were one of the most sought after couples known for their chemistry.

Fans, friends and celebrities have been pouring in condolences for the actor. From Malaika Arora and Vicky Kaushal to the Shershaah duo of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, everyone is sending strength to his family.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

(IMAGE- SHEHNAAZ GILL/ INSTA)