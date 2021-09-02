Sidharth Shukla's Death: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother, Gauahar Khan Arrive At Actor's Residence

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death on Thursday morning has left the country in shock. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was announced dead on arrival. Several prominent figures of the television and film industries arrived at the actor's residence to pay their tribute. Actor Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha was spotted arriving at Shukla's residence.

Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's brother arrive at Sidharth Shukla's residence

Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha arrived at the actors' residence at Oshiwara. As per SpotBoy E, Shehnaaz Gill's father said that his daughter was devasted about Shukla's death and her brother was going to Mumbai to support her and take care of her. Shehbaz Badesha was spotted by the reporters outside Shukla's residence.

Actor Gauahar Khan was also spotted arriving at Sidharth Shukla's residence. The duo was recently seen together in the relaity show Bigg Boss 14. Khan was seen crying in her car as she arrived at Shukla's residence. The actor also expressed her grief via Twitter. She wrote, "Siddharth #Numb may god bless u up there, n keep ur childlike smile on your charming face forever." Earlier actor Rajkummar Rao along with his girlfriend Patralekha arrived at Shukla's residence to pay their final tributes.

Sidharth Shukla dies aged 40

Sidharth Shukla was bought into Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning after he was purportedly found unconscious. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep. They added that family and friends accompanied the body to Cooper hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival at 10.30 AM.

