Sidharth Shukla's Week Was All About Reuniting With Shehnaaz And Enjoying With Family

Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla has been making headlines recently after the iconic duo Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill reunited for a live chat session. The actor had an interesting week. From celebrating Rakhi to stepping out for running errands, here's what Sidharth Shukla was up to this week.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill goes live

SidNaaz fans were in complete awe as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill went live on Sidharth Shukla's Instagram. The duo was reunited for the first time after leaving the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth Shukla first introduced Shehnaaz Gill to his fans and then the duo was seen answering questions asked by their fans. Sidharth Shukla also teased Shehnaaz Gill for her look and asked her the weight-loss mantra. The duo's cute spats and fun on the live chat session were immensely loved by the fans as the hashtag #SidNaaz took over Twitter once again.

Sidharth Shukla steps out for Rakhi

In the recent past, Sidharth Shukla stepped out to buy rakhi. In the video posted by paparazzi, Sidharth can be seen walking towards his car with a small bag in his hand. The paparazzi soon asked him about his whereabouts. He replied asking him about what he was doing out. The pap once again asked him about his whereabouts. Shukla replied saying he went to get rakhi and soon gets into the car. The paparazzi also wrote in the comment section that Shukla treated him with some chocolate cookies from Starbucks. Take a look at the video below.

Sidharth Shukla's rakhi celebration

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sidharth Shukla posted some hilarious Instagram stories explaining the after-effects of the festival. In the first picture, Sidharth Shukla can be seen showing the Rakhi bands tied by his sister. The second picture features the actor showing his empty pockets. With the picture shared, Sidharth Shukla wrote: ‘Pockets Empty, thank god it comes once a year’. Sidharth Shukla can be seen donning a yellow coloured tee, with a pair of denim jeans. Take a look st Sidharth Shukla's Instagram stories.

Picture courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Sidharth Shukla speaks about the support of fans

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Shukla talked about fan wars and the love fans shower on him. Talking about the same, he said that he usually tries his best to read through most of the comments be it good, bad, ugly, negative or positive. He continued that he likes to read through as much as he can. Shukla mentioned that he takes the negative comments as constructive feedback as his fans want him to improve and hence he takes it all positively.

The best part is the fans who are following him on his social media from the pre-Bigg Boss time, those fans share nuances they have noticed with him added the actor. He also shared that there are extra touches one adds in as an actor, small little details which go beyond acting which the audience notices, and then they take out time to share feedback on those minute details. He loves this because he feels that he is catering to an audience who is intelligent and understands detailing.

