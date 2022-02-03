Simon Cowell 'breaks His Arm' In 2nd Bike Crash; Gives Updates About His Injury; Read

Simon Cowell has gained widespread popularity as the judge of the popular American reality show America’s Got Talent and he has become a household name since then.

Recently on Thursday, Simon suffered injuries in an e-bike accident and reportedly, it was his second accident in the last two years. The reality show judge recently opened up on his accident and updated his fans about his condition.

Simon Cowell opens up after being injured in Bike Crash

According to the reports of Daily Mail, Simon Cowell broke his arm when he crashed his Spitzing Evolution S-Pedelec bike near his London home. He was not wearing a helmet and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Cowell's accident took place a day after he finished filming episodes of Britain's Got Talent's upcoming 15th season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his condition, he said:

‘I’m OK. I’m feeling much better thank you. It happened just around the corner.‘I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.’

Simon Corwell had a similar accident last year

For the unversed, the America’s Got Talent judge was previously hospitalised in August 2020 after falling while testing an electric bike in the courtyard of his house in Malibu, California. He also had to undergo surgery post his accident. As a result of which, he also has a metal rod placed in his back because of his injuries.

According to the US magazine, after Simon's first accident in August 2020, the reality star was thankful at the time that his injuries were not that severe and it will heal soon. Opening about the same a source told the portal,

“The surgery he had needs to heal right, so he’s taking care to make sure that happens properly and will make a total recovery on it”

Image: Instagarm@simoncowell