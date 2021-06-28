'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Apologizes Ahead Of Sentencing In NXIVM Sex Cult Case

Allison Mack is known for her role as Chloe Sullivan in Smallville from 2001 to 2011. In 2018, she was arrested in connection to a sex cult, NXIVM, led by Keith Raienere. The actor was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. Now, as the judgement on her sentencing is awaited on June 30, 2021, Mack expressed her regret for being a part of the cult.

Smallville star Allison Mack apologizes before sentencing on sex cult case

The Hollywood Reporter obtained a letter from Allison Mack addressing "those who have been harmed by my actions," which includes sentencing guideline recommendations from her attorneys. In the letter, she wrote that it is now of "paramount importance" for her to say, from the bottom of her heart that she is "so sorry" for what she did. The actor mentioned that she threw herself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything she had. Mack noted that she "whole-heartedly" believed that his mentorship was leading her to a better, more enlightened version of herself. She recalled that she devoted her loyalty, resources, and, ultimately, her life to him. "This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life," she admitted.

A memo from Allison Mack's attorneys asked for no jail time on the consideration she has recognized that she has “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment." The letter claims thet the actor has "publicly denounced" NXIVM founder Keith Raienere and her own prior link with him in the "strongest possible" terms. In the plea allocation, the attorneys made it clear that Mack has decided to "cooperate completely and fully" with the government, and further highlights the same to the Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her "remorse to the public generally" and more specifically to those she harmed. They requested that there is "no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration" on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence. The actor could face minimum 15 years to life in prison. Last October, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of seven felonies.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SMALLVILLE

