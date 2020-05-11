Smriti Irani Tells Karishma Tanna, 'hate The Fact You Are Still Slim'; Mentions Mouni Roy

Union Minister Smriti Irani, took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video of 'Star Parivaar' featuring all her co-stars from the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days. Getting nostalgic, the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, wrote that one should pick up their phones during this lockdown and call an old friend from work. Irani also had a fun hilarious conversation with Karishma Tanna.

Tagging Ekta Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hiten Tejwani, Husein, Juhi Parmar, Sangita, Kiran Karmarkar, Shweta Tiwari, Smriti Irani wrote, "Kya pata they might remember us as fondly as we do." Sharing a 2004 video, Irani also wrote that she found her extended family every night at 10.30. 'Some said I cried a lot, many got exasperated by the sheer histrionics on screeen...,' Irani wrote.

Karishma Tanna replied and wrote, "Thanku @smritiiraniofficial I still remember my first day of shoot Wher no one was talkin to me Cz I was a new comer except you. U had lunch wit me and my mom from my gujju Tiffin . Can never forget that tulsi had lunch wit me 😛🤪❤️ love you

To this, Smriti Irani replied, "bloody ur tiffin I ate and got fat 😂much love so proud of u .. say hi to mom . Wish her happy Mother’s Day." She further added: "@karishmaktanna ❤️❤️ where the hell is @imouniroy big star she has become ... I hate the fact that you girls are still slim ... " [sic]

