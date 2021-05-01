Sneha Wagh's Father Dies After COVID-19 Complications, Actor Pens An Emotional Note

Actor Sneha Wagh took to her social media handles to mourn her father Ganesh Wagh's demise who passed away due to Covid-19 complications. "After battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, I have lost my father," Sneha wrote.

"Our biggest and strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything," she wrote.

On another note, Sneha wrote, “Dearest Papa. You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman. You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heartbreaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn’t say a proper Goodbye! We couldn’t do much! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever!”

Sneha is popular for her roles in shows like Jyoti, Veera, and Chandragupt Maurya.