Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. When Anushka Mitra visited the boys, some secrets were revealed. Read ahead to know more-

Splitsvilla 12 Secrets revealed as the Villa boys shared their ideas of an "Ideal Date"

Anushka Mitra visited the Villa and popped an interesting question to the boys. She asked them about the definition of an ideal date according to them. Here is what the boys had to say. Take a look-

Bhavin Bhanushali

According to Bhavin Bhanushali, the idea of an ideal date is a long drive in a car. Nobody to disturb the two is what Bhavin actually wishes for. Just sit in a car and go wherever your date wishes to go and for however long is what makes a date perfect for Bhavin.

Ashish Bhatia

Agreeing and disagreeing with Bhavin a little, Ashish expressed that his idea for an ideal date is going for a long ride on a bike. Ashish wishes for the girl to hold him tight from the back as they ride in full speed. Maybe even some singing and definitely lots of talking on a bike is what will make a happy date for Ashish.

Sambhav Baid

Sambhav says that an ideal date for him would be a nice and quiet place. A place where they can sit and talk in peace, and get to know each other better. The perfect date for him would be a romantic and silent dinner.

Shrey Mittal

Shrey answered the question by saying that an ideal date for him would be cooking some food together, having wine, watching a movie and so on. He mentioned that instead of going out, he would love to spend time with his girl, cuddling all night and watching the sunrise. Anushka Mishra complimented him saying that he is a gentleman and he reflects good aura.

Loka

Loka’s idea of an ideal date is rather naughty. He said that he would want to be alone with the girl in a room, playing some game. Those games include play station, and even striptease, he said, with a smirk.

Piyush Sharma

Piyush answered the question with one of the best answers. He said that he would want to go for a rooftop or poolside dinner. As everyone started teasing him with Arshiya Arshi (his connection), Piyush blushed and said that “Arshiya hai toh kuch aur nai chahiye”. He also mentioned that he would take Arshiya to a cold place for a date where they get a cosy feeling together.

Uday Singh

Uday said that his idea of an ideal date would be anywhere under the moonlight. Maybe dinner in an open place or lying under the stars is what makes a date perfect for him. Anushka was impressed with this answer.

