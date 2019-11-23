Splitsvilla 12 Written Update | November 22: Aahna-Piyush-Arshiya's Love Triangle Twist

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their Ideal Match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. The show has already seen a fair amount of love triangles but another one seems to have brewing between Piyush, Arshiya and Aahna.

Yet another love triangle in Splitsvilla 12?

Ever since Arshiya made a wild card return to the show, things seemed to have gone haywire in the villa. While some were happy at her return, especially Piyush, Aahna was visibly upset. In the Baewatch session, Aahna and Piyush had a row regarding the matter which was further fuelled by Bhavya and Miesha.

The November 22 episode of Splitsvilla 12 started with Piyush charging Bhavya about her nasty comments before the Baewatch session. Piyush was also upset with Aahna for agreeing with Bhavya and taking her side. But Aahana also retaliated saying Piyush had hurt her and gave her false hopes after 15 days of love and cuddles. Arshiya especially tried to have a separate conversation between her, Piyush and Aahna to clear things out. But the latter was not interested in rattling Piyush out.

Next morning was the Test Your Bond where Alice-Uday and Bhavin-Hridya were supposed to perform but Rannvijay informed them that a third couple will also join the two pairs. This couple will be unanimously chosen by the Ideal Matches. Priyamvada, Shrey, Aradhana and Alfez chose Sambhav and Aahna. At this moment Piyush felt betrayed because winning the task might have given him a chance to save Arshiya in the next Dome Session.

The Test Your Bond Challenge for this week consisted of making a pizza. Hridya and Bhavin were seen getting quite romantic during the task and earned some “aww” from the other Splitsvillans. Sambhav and Aahna struggled with their pizza but Alice and Uday gave a good performance too. Unfortunately, the judge, who was a Michelin star chef, rejected Alice and Uday’s pizza since it was too small and the dough too thick. Hence, Bhavin-Hridya and Sambhav-Aahna won the task.

In the Dome Session, every winner of the Test Your Bond Challenge was asked to pick a partner with whom they would like to go in front of the Oracle. But before this, there was a battle of words between Piyush and Aahna where once again Bhavya and Miesha fuelled the quarrel. Piyush admitted that he liked Aahna but never gave her false hopes whereas Aahna kept claiming that they had spent special moments in the past 15days. Arshiya’s whole stand on the matter was neutral. She did not mind that something had transpired between her connection and another Splitsvilla contestant.

However, to go in front of the oracle Sambhav chose Soundarya, Bhavin and Hridya chose each other and despite everything that happened, Aahna chose Piyush. Bhavin and Hridya, when asked to reveal the name of the contestant they want to dump, chose Uday which came as a big chock for the latter. Piyush and Aahna chose Bhavya while Sambhav and Soundarya chose Alice. All of the three choices instigated quarrels among the Splitsvillans until Rannvijay calmed them down.

Bhavin and Hridya were chosen by the villa to go to the Oracle. However, they did not become an ideal match. The choice now fell on the Chosen Ones, Miesha and Ashish, to choose a contestant from among the three. Because the other two contestants were more close to them, the Chosen Ones decided to dump Alice. The episode ended here.

