'Splitsvilla 13's' Rannvijay Singha Shares BTS Pics, Asks Fans To Guess What's Happening

Rannvijay Singha took to his Instagram handle and posted a couple of behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Splitsvilla. The actor and co-host of the Indian reality show was seen goofing around with Sunny Leone in the pictures. The pictures are doing the rounds among the fans of the show.

Rannvijay shares BTS pictures from Splitsvilla

Rannvijay Singha is very popular on Instagram and has a huge fan following of 3.9 million. He regularly posts updates from his life on the social media platform and keeps his fans entertained with the same. Lately, the show host has been posting sneak peeks from the reality show, Splitsvilla.

In the recent post, he was seen forming different dance poses as he donned a burgundy blazer. He was also seen sporting white pants that he paired up with dark blue shirt and brown shoes. Rannvijay wore a matching tie and socks while Sunny Leone wore a colourful off-shoulder floor-length dress.

Rannvijay captioned the post as, “Can you guess what’s happening here?” and included the hashtag for Splitsvilla 13. He also gave credits to the stylists, hair and makeup artist along with the photographer for the post. Check out the post from Rannvijay’s profile below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on the social media profile of Rannvijay, it got flooded with numerous comments and received over 72 thousand likes in 2 hours. A number of fans of the show responded to the caption of the post and replied in comments guessing that either “dome session was going on in the pictures” or “vote out session” was happening. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Several other fans also stated in the comments that they love watching the show. Some other netizens commented on the post that they are a big fan of Rannvijay. Several other netizens left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

On another note, Rannvijay is currently hosting Splitsvilla 13 latest season with Sunny Leone. The show started airing on March 6, 2021. This season has been shot at the Poovar Islands, near Kerala.

Promo Courtesy: Rannvijay Singha's Instagram

