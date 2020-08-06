All The Sunil Grover's Characters On 'TKSS' Like 'Gutthi' & 'Rinku Devi' That Made Us ROFL

Considered as one of the most entertaining comedians, Sunil Grover is known for his various characters and avatars. He successfully carved a place in fans' hearts when he made his debut appearance on the television comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. The comedian introduced the audience to several new characters that gained equal popularity. Having said that, take a look at some of Sunil Grover's characters he introduced on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Gutthi

Gutthi was one of the first avatars of Sunil Grover that was introduced on Comedy Nights With Kapil. Here, the actor dressed up as a woman in a traditional suit with sports shoes for his appearance on the show as Gutthi. This character has been one of the memorable ones for its style of introducing the guests and audience. Viewers also remember Gutthi for its Giddha and dance he used to perform. They also had composed a welcome song for guests, Aap Aaye hai iss baghiya mein.

Dr. Mashoor Gulati

Dr Mashoor Gulati was introduced on The Kapil Sharma Show. Here, Sunil Grover played a fraud doctor with a fake hospital. Dr Mashoor Gulati and Kapil Sharma's banters kept the audience quite engrossed and guests entertained. This character of Sunil Grover had a unique accent and his body language was a perfect match for the best laughter medicine.

Rinku Devi

Rinku Devi was another female character played by Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show. The avatar was widely appreciated by the audience. Sunil Grover as Rinku Devi also released a song Mere husband mujhko piyar nahin karte. His character Rinku Devi is a middle-class woman unhappy with her marriage.

Pidhu Paji

Sunil Grover, at times, played the duplicate of cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also judged the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. Here, the comedian mimicked the former cricketer with an ace. Sunil Grover even depicted his voice and made the audience go LOL.

Manju

Manju was Sunil Grover's character introduced on Comedy Nights With Kapil after he joined back the show. Manju was Kapil Sharma's father in law aka Sumona Chakraborty's father on the show. Fans enjoyed his antics throughout the show.

