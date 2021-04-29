Sunil Lahri Shares A Still From 'Ramayan', Wishes Dipika Chikhlia On Her Birthday

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia's performance as Sita has garnered a massive fan following. The popular actor turned 55 years old today on April 29, 2021, and wishes poured in for the star from across the country. Dipika's on-screen brother-in-law, Sunil Lahri also took to Instagram to wish her on her 55th birthday. Here is everything you need to know about his Instagram post and more.

Sunil Lahri's birthday wish for Dipika Chikhlia

Actor Sunil Lahri, who portrayed the character of Lord Lakshman in the superhit television serial Ramayan took to his official Instagram handle earlier today to wish his fellow actor Dipika Chikhlia on the occasion of her birthday. He shared a collage, consisting of two pictures. The first one is a recent picture of Dipika while the other image is a still from their show Ramayan. Sunil Lahiri's caption read, "Dipika ji (mata Sita) ko unke janmdivas per Hardik Badhai aur shubhkamnaye Bhagwan se Prathna hai Unki har manokamna Puri ho evam unhen Swasth aur khush RakheðŸ’ðŸŽ‚ðŸ¤—"

Dipika Chikhlia's reaction to Sunil Lahri's Instagram post

Ramayan's cast member Sunil Lahri has a following of 147k people on the social networking site and his birthday wish for Dipika garnered close to 15k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Ramayan actors bombarded the comments section with birthday wishes for Dipika. While one follower wrote, "Happy birthday to sita maaðŸ˜", another one stated, "thank you sir for sharing this picture with us." Dipika Chikhlia also commented on her on-screen brother-in-law's post and wrote, "Thank you devar ji ðŸ˜ you are the best ðŸ’."

Ramayan to be re-telecast

The new wave of the coronavirus pandemic has gripped the country more fiercely than last year and with lockdowns and curfews imposed in several parts of the country, people are back in their homes. On popular demand, the much-talked-about show Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will be broadcasted on Star Bharat, at 7 PM every day. The mythological show being broadcasted on Doordarshan during the lockdown had broken world records to become the world's most-watched show on April 16, 2020, with 7.7 crore viewers.

