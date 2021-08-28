Sunny Leone Performs Dhunuchi Dance With Helen, Mithun On 'Dance Dance Junior 2'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently appeared on the sets of the Bengali dance reality show titled Dance Dance Junior 2. She was joined by veteran actor Helen, choreographer, Remo D'Souza and actor, Mithun Chakraborty, among others, for the season finale episode. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of several memorable moments from the episode. However, one of the pictures that grabbed everyone's eyeballs was when she performed the traditional Bengali Dhunuchi dance.

Sunny Leone performs Dhunuchi dance

In the candid pictures, Sunny Leone can be seen performing dance on the dias along with veteran actor Helen, Mithun Chakraborty and choreographer Remo D'Souza. The dance reality show's judges, Dev Adhikari and Monami Ghosh also joined the stars to perform the dance. Leone looked elegant as she sported a light blue ensemble, while Helen was donned a green saree.

One of the Sunny Leone's fans also shared a video of her dance on the photo-sharing site. Besides the dance performances, Leone was also captured having a fun conversation with Helen, and hugging the yesteryear actor. In one of the photos, she was seen seeing something on Remo D'Souza's phone, among other things. Sharing the snaps, Sunny Leone wrote, "It was an honour to share the stage with these legends!! @remodsouza @mithunchakrabortyofficial, Helen Ji, @imdevadhikari @monami_ghosh."

The One Night Stand actor has been busy filming her debut Tamil flick, Shero. She has been treating her fans with behind-the-pictures and videos from the film's sets. Earlier, she also unveiled the poster of the film where she can be seen posing with a bruise on her forehead. As for the caption, she wrote, "Survival is my Revenge !! Showcasing the first look of my first Tamil movie #SHERO #SunnyLeone #Shero #Sheromovie #Firstlook #poster #tamil #hindi #telugu #malayalam #kannada I can’t wait for you guys to watch it!!!" The film is penned and helmed by Sreejith Vijayan.

Along with Shero, the actor is also hosting the ongoing reality show, MTV Splitsvilla. She is hosting the 13th season with Rannvijay Singha. The new season is shot in Kerala earlier this year.

IMAGE: SUNNY LEONE'S INSTAGRAM