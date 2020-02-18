'Super Singer Junior' To Premiere Its 7th Season On February 22

Super Singer Junior, also known as Thamizhagathin Chellakuralukkana Thedal, is one of the most popular singing reality TV shows in Tamil Nadu. The contestants of Super Singer Junior are children with amazing vocal talents, who face off against each other to find out who is the most skilled young artist of South India. Super Singer Junior is now getting its seventh season on Vijay TV and the release date has also been shared online by the producers of the show.

Super Singer Junior to make its return with a seventh season

Above is the post where the makers of Super Singer Junior revealed the release date for Season 7. Super Singer Junior Season 7 is set to premiere on Vijay TV on February 22, 2020. The latest season of the show will be hosted by Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande. Furthermore, Super Singer Junior Season 7 will also have a panel of acclaimed celebrity judges, including Shankar Mahadevan, K S Chithra, Kalpana and Nakhul Jaidev.

Super Singer Junior Season 7 will feature 20 child contestants. The auditions for the season were conducted all over the state of Tamil Nadu. The winner of Super Singer Junior will not only win a grand cash prize but will also be able to work with and train under veterans of the Tamil music industry.

