Surbhi Chandna Reveals Her Favourite Colour Through An Instagram Post

Currently, the whole world is on a standstill due to the global pandemic. With the lockdown being announced for the fourth time, everyone seems to have accepted the fact, that staying at home is the best way to keep the virus at bay. However, even in such tough situations, Indian artists never fail to keep their fans entertained.

Few celebrities are not only requesting people to stay indoors but also suggest ways as to how can they make the most of this quarantine time. Television actor Surbhi Chandna has left no stone unturned in creating positivity. Almost every other day, the actor proposed new ways of investing time, be it by trying her hand in the kitchen, or teaching how to do a coffee date at home, or by posting her work-out videos.

Surbhi Chandna's photos gain a lot of attention and she has turned into a huge internet session at this time. Here is when Surbhi Chandna revealed her all-time favourite colour through a post. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Surbhi Chandna reveals her favourite colour

Surbhi Chandna is a big social media influencer and sensation today. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram feed is a treat for the eyes of the fans. In a picture posted by Surbhi Chandna some time back, she revealed her favourite colour. On July 18, 2020, Surbhi Chandna took to her official Instagram account to post a bunch of compiled pictures of herself. She captioned the post, “Ask Me the COLOR i love the most

#tanbrown #camelbrown #allbrowngirl #swipeleft”, suggesting that brown is, in fact, the colour she loves the most.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Just as Surbhi Chandna shared the picture on social media, it set the internet on fire. The post gained over 1,50,000 likes in no-time. Fans also spammed the comment section of the post with comments of appreciation and complimenting her looks.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

In the picture, Surbhi Chandna has worn a caramel brown colour sleeveless one-piece dress. Her mini length dress has a thigh-high slit on the front right side of the dress. She has worn golden colour accessories all around her neck, fingers, and ears. Surbhi has worn a white colour watch in her left hand and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Surbhi Chandna has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.