Surbhi Chandna Is A Treat For Sore Eyes As She Stuns In This Crimson Attire

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular TV celebrities and has made it big in the telly world by sheer hard work and determination. The actor has also garnered an enviable fan following through her realistic performances as Annika in Ishqbaaaz and as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani. The actor also keeps her fans charmed by her lovely social media posts where she shares various glimpses from her personal and professional life. Not only a talented actor, but Surbhi is also hailed for her impeccable style game by her fans. Be it western or traditional, the actor manages to ace every look with utmost perfection.

Surbhi can be seen looking lovely in a crimson attire in her latest picture

Recently the actor shared some lovely pictures of herself from the sets of her show which set a frenzy amongst her fans. Her intense gaze is literally making her a sight to behold. The actor can also be seen in her stylish best. In the picture, she can be seen donning a crimson sleeveless top which she paired up with matching pants. She can be seen completing the look with her sleek hair and brown heels. Her radiant makeup and winged eyeliners are further glamming up the look. This surely came as a visual treat for her die-hard fans.

Surbhi shares sizzling chemistry with actor Namit Khanna on Sanjivani

Recently the Ishqbaaaz actor had fun shooting along with comedian Bharti Singh for a show. The actor inevitably looked at her stylish best as she opted for a little white dress along with an ochre-coloured overcoat. Surbhi and Bharti made way for the perfect girl squad as they even came together for a hilarious video for the song, In Aankhon Ki Masti. The video was very well-received by her fans. On the work front, the actor is also winning several accolades on the show Sanjivani. The fans are especially fond of her camaraderie with her co-actor Namit Khanna. The show also stars talented actors like Mohnish Bahl, Rohit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli and Sayantani Ghosh. It is bankrolled by Sidharth P Malhotra.

