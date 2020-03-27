Surbhi Jyoti Is A True Plant Lover And Here's The Proof | See Pictures

The coronavirus outbreak has led many countries to impose lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Governments over the globe have urged people to avoid social gatherings and practice self-isolation. During the quarantine, all celebrities are also requesting their fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene.

Surbhi Jyoti is one of such television celebrity who is encouraging her followers and fans to stay indoors. Recently, the Qubool Hai actor took to her Instagram to entertain her fans and show that she has indulged in gardening to spend her time in quarantine. Check out Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram posts that are proof that she is a true plant and nature lover.

In this Instagram video shared by Surbhi Jyoti, she is seen doing some gardening chores. The video pans, starting from the amazing view from her balcony to Surbhi Jyoti digging a plant, while the Jonas Brothers' song Sucker plays in the background. Several different plants can be spotted in the video. The Naagin 3 star captioned the post as, "Quarantining with my #family ♥️

#stayhome #staysafe #gocorona #iloveplants #gogreen".

Also Read | Nia Sharma to Surbhi Jyoti, TV stars with chic fashion choices; see pics

In another post from the quarantine time, Surbhi Jyoti is seen relaxing and chilling in her living room. The room is filled with plants. From her balcony to the living room's shelf, Jyoti has designed her house close to nature. Check out Surbhi's Instagram.

Also Read | Times when Surbhi Jyoti showed how to complement outfits with nose pins

On one of her getaway trips to U Tropicana Alibaug, Surbhi Jyoti was seen enjoying her time in the woods. Here, the television diva is seen sitting on a rock, closing her eyes and meditating. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's photos.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's stunning necklaces one can add to their accessory collection

This post is from Surbhi's trip to Vevey, Switzerland. Here, she is sitting on a coast edge surrounded with some flower plants. She captioned the picture saying, "I have never been to any place better than this♥️ @myvaud @myswitzerlandin #happiestplace

#heavenonearth #mountainbaby #mountains #lake #blossom".

Also Read | Beyonce and Jay Z's throwback pics and videos will make fans root for them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.