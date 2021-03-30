Surbhi Jyoti Shares Vacation Photos From Sunny Isles Of Maldives

Actor Surbhi Jyoti seems to be enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The actor took to Instagram to share some photos from the Maldives. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying the weather of Maldives along with her friend Aryamann Seth.

Surbhi Jyoti jets off to Maldives for a vacation

Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram to share photos from her vacation in the Maldives. In the photos, she can be seen enjoying her hotel, the beaches, and the weather of the Maldives. Surbhi Jyoti went on a vacation to the Maldives with her friend Aryamann Seth. In one of the photos, she can also be seen enjoying the sun in the Maldives in a blue bikini. Check out all the photos below.

Surbhi Jyoti's social media presence

Surbhi Jyoti is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated and entertained. Recently, she shared a photo in which she can be seen in a jet for the Maldives. In the caption, she wrote, "à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤‰à¤¡à¤¼ à¤šà¤²à¥€ ( I am all set to fly again). Check out her post below.

Fans showered immense love on her post and it garnered more than two lakh likes on Instagram. Several fans wished her a happy journey while several others showered their love through emojis. Actor Karan Singh Grover also commented on her post. Check out some of the reactions from her fans and followers below.

Surbhi Jyoti on the work front

Surbhi Jyoti started her acting career in the year 2010 from the Punjabi movie Ik Kudi Punjab Di. She played the role of Gurmeet Kaur in the movie. Then she worked in several other Punjabi films like Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De. She made her debut in television in 2010 with the show called Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na. She then played the popular role of Zoya Farooqui in the show Qubool Hai which ran for four years. Recently, the second part of the show called Qubool Hai 2.0 got released on Zee 5. She is currently working on her upcoming Hindi film called Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

Source: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

