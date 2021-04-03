Surbhi Jyoti's Weekly Round-up; See Qubool Hai Star's Holiday Fun On Maldives Island

Surbhi Jyoti is reveling in the success of her web series, Qubool Hai 2.0, a spin-off of the acclaimed drama Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover. This week Surbhi took a short break and was on vacation in the picturesque location of the Maldives. Her vacation pics have been setting the internet on fire. See how the week went for Surbhi Jyoti-

Surbhi Jyoti's 'trippy and hippie' week on holiday island the Maldives

Surbhi Jyoti started her week by flying to the Maldives on a private seaplane. Surbhi shared a photo of her sitting on the airstair of the private jet which landed on a waterbed of Maldives. Surbhi captions the picture in Hindi "Fir Se Udd Chale". Co-star Karan Singh Grover commented "Have Fun!!" on the picture.

The other day, Surbhi shared a reel that showed her hotel room which is on the water bed of Maldives island and one could see the ocean water through the glass on the floor. She was seen in a yellow gown stalling in her room then heading to the sliding doors which opened to the beautiful blues of ocean water. Surbhi loosened her robe and dived into the ocean for a swim. The reel played Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Surbhi captioned it "Loving my Life" with a red heart emoticon. The beautiful hotel view made Bollywood actor Ali Fazal comment "This is beautifulllll yaaa.. I wannnna go here".

Surbhi then shared a string of her pictures of touring in Maldives island. She was seen dressed in a stunning bikini top and a skirt and wore rectangular sunglasses as she posed for the camera. She was seen barefooted as she walked on the wooden bridges of the picturesque location in the sunlight. She captioned it "Stay Trippy, Lil Hippee" and another set of pictures at the same location she captioned it "Trippy and Hippie".

From another set of pictures from her vacation, Surbi was seen munching on her breakfast in the pool. Surbhi was seen in a sexy netted bikini set and as she enjoyed the varieties of food on her platter, the background showed shimmering water of Maldivian sea and clear blue skies. She captioned the image "A good day is this view and a lot of yummy food" with a red heart emoticon.

Surbhi shared a string of pictures while strolling through the mangroves trees on the holiday island. Surbhi was seen wearing a white bralette which she paired with loose shaded pants and a matching cardigan. While posing for the pictures she rounded her look with rectangular tinted glasses to give it a beachy look. She added a couple of Instagram posts in this look and both were captioned "Serenity".

Promo Image Source: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

