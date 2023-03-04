Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi's Life Under Threat? Know The Truth

Speculations were rife that Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Dilip Joshi's life was under threat. Reportedly, at least 25 armed men surrounded his house. However, as soon as the actor received calls claiming that his life was in danger, he dismissed the claims about men surrounding his residence.

He cleared the air and stated that the news was fake. He even clarified that he had no idea why such news was being circulated for the past two days and was quite shocked to hear about it. However, this threat news did not cause any issues and he chose to look at the bright side of the picture. In fact, he was quite astonished and even glad to know his fans, friends, and family cared so deeply about him.

Dilip told Hindustan Times, “This news is fake. Aisa kuch nahi hua. I don’t know where it started from and how. This news has been in circulation since two days and I was astonished to hear it.”

Fake news about Dilip Joshi being under threat

Reportedly, the Nagpur Control Room received a hoax call which claimed that around 25 armed men with guns were outside Dilip Joshi's house near Shivaji Park. The caller introduced himself as a person named Katke and informed the Nagpur Control Room that he overheard some goons talking about reaching the actor's residence to carry out some suspicious activity. However, the cops were alerted and a case was registered.

After taking the matter into their hands, police tracked the number and it was revealed that it belonged to a boy in Delhi who works at a SIM card company. It was later claimed that the number was spoofed and he had no idea who made the call. Later, it was disclosed that a special app may have been used to make the threat call.

Katke is the same person who reportedly called the Nagpur Police Control Room to tell the cops that some people were planning to bomb the residences of Bachchans, Ambanis and even Dharmendra in Mumbai.